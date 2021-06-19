Left Menu

Cong, BJP have no concern for people: Beniwal

Flaying both parties, Beniwal said that the state governments health minister and BJP leaders were busy making statements when deaths were taking place in the state due to lack of oxygen and black fungus.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-06-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 22:27 IST
Lok Sabha MP Hanuman Beniwal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday alleged a spurt in crime in the state and said leaders of the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP have no concern for the interests of people, according to a statement.

Beniwal said after the completion of the coronavirus vaccination drive in the state, his party will organise a mass movement against the rising crime. Flaying both parties, Beniwal said that the state government's health minister and BJP leaders were busy making statements when deaths were taking place in the state due to lack of oxygen and black fungus. He said that the BJP MPs from Rajasthan also failed to make a case for the state at the Centre.

