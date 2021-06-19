Jakhar, 2 party MLAs oppose Amarinder's move of giving jobs to Cong legislators' sons

Facing the Oppositions' wrath, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was on Saturday censured by his own party chief Sunil Jakhar and two MLAs of the party for giving state jobs to the sons of two party's legislators on "compassionate" grounds.

Questioning the chief minister's "ill-advised" move to make the sons of two Congress MLAs police inspector and niab tehsildar, Punjab Congress chief Jakhar also demanded the rollback of the decision.

The Punjab government had on Friday decided to appoint sons of two Congress MLAs -- Arjun Pratap Singh Bajwa and Bhisham Pandey -- as a police inspector and a naib tehsildar respectively as a 'special case' of compassionate ground.

Bajwa and Pandey are the sons of the party's Qadian MLA Fatehjung Singh Bajwa and Ludhiana legislator Rakesh Pandey.

The fact that their grandfathers had been gunned down by terrorists during Punjab militancy days was cited as the ground for compassion to make them gazetted, class B government servants, despite they themselves being sons of the ruling party MLAs.

Jakhar and two Congress MLAs -- Kuljit Nagra and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring -- also expressed displeasure over giving jobs to the sons of Bajwa and Pandey.

In a Cabinet meeting on Friday, five ministers -- Sukhjinder Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Razia Sultana, Charanjit Singh Channi and Sukhbinder Sarkaria -- too were learnt to have also opposed this move.

The opposition parties in Punjab are already criticising the Congress-led government for giving the government jobs to the sons of the two Congress legislators.

But Amarinder Singh on Saturday remained unfazed and defended his government's decision, saying it was in the recognition of sacrifices made by their grandfathers, who laid down their lives for the country.

The CM said those who make a sacrifice for the nation can, and should, never be forgotten.

Their families deserve to be compensated for the loss, he further said.

He asserted that he would give jobs to anyone coming from a family that had made similar sacrifices.

But hours after the CM's statement, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar urged Amarinder Singh to rescind the "ill-advised" appointments in the greater public interest.

The state Congress chief said that even as it is the moral duty of the nation and the government to take care of the families of freedom fighters and those who give their lives for the country in every way, it would not be proper to keep the two appointments made on Friday on compassionate grounds in the same league.

Jakhar, in a statement here, further pointed out that certain elected representatives tending to their own families do not deserve the same consideration as is due to those who make the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

"Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Ji must reverse the ill-advised decision," Jakhar said, cautioning against the potential charges of nepotism and political expediency to be levied against the Congress party otherwise.

"The decision is also in my view against the ethos and culture of the neutrality followed by Amarinder Singh and the Congress party as a whole," he said.

Congress MLAs Kuljit Nagra said he too was not in favour of this decision.

"I urge the Cabinet and the CM that this decision should be rolled back keeping in mind the future of youths and the CM should again call a Cabinet meeting to reverse this move," said Nagra.

Party MLA from Gidderbaha Amrinder Singh Raja Warring appealed to Fateh Jung Bajwa and Rakesh Pandey not to accept these jobs for their sons.

The Shiromani Akali Dal, meanwhile, urged the Punjab government to dismiss the Congress government by taking suo moto notice of the manner in which the CM was allegedly "purchasing" the loyalty of Congress legislators to "save his chair by doling out jobs to their wards illegally." SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia also asked the youths whose rights had been "usurped" by the Congress leaders to 'gherao' the CM and ministers to demand jobs for deserving and meritorious students.

He said in case the Governor does not take action in the matter, the President should take note of the "unconstitutional" appointments and dismiss the Amarinder Singh government immediately Aam Aadmi Party leader Harpal Singh Cheema said with this decision, the "anti-people" face of the Congress government has been ''exposed'' in the public.

In a statement, Cheema said the AAP condemns the decision of giving jobs to sons of Congress MLAs, whose families are well off.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said Amarinder Singh has been giving jobs to the kin of the Congress MLAs to keep his flock together in the face of "fierce dissidence" in the party.

Chugh said it was "highly immoral" to give jobs to the kin of the Congress MLAs in the name of militancy after 35 years at a stage when lakhs of young Punjabis have been looking for jobs.

