Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-06-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 23:24 IST
Israel says Iran's Raisi extreme, committed to nuclear programme
"An extremist figure committed to Iran’s rapidly advancing military nuclear programme, his election makes clear Iran's true malign intentions, and should prompt grave concern among the international community." Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Israel's foreign ministry on Saturday condemned Iran's newly-elected president Ebrahim Raisi, saying he was its most extreme president yet and committed to quickly advancing Tehran's nuclear programme.

"After the Supreme Leader effectively dictated to the Iranian public who they could choose, less than 50% of Iranian citizens eligible to vote have elected its most extremist president to date. The butcher of Tehran, Ebrahim Raisi, has been rightly denounced by the international community for his direct role in the extrajudicial executions of over 30,000 people," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said in a statement.

"An extremist figure committed to Iran's rapidly advancing military nuclear programme, his election makes clear Iran's true malign intentions, and should prompt grave concern among the international community."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

