Left Menu

Andhra Police detains BJP leaders, workers during protest against setting up of Tipu Sultan's statue

As the Andhra government rolled out an order to install a Tipu Sultan statue in the state, the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party held a protest in the state in Proddatur town of Kadapa district against the decision.

ANI | Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 19-06-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 23:53 IST
Andhra Police detains BJP leaders, workers during protest against setting up of Tipu Sultan's statue
Visual of protest in Kadapa district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Andhra government rolled out an order to install a Tipu Sultan statue in the state, the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party held a protest in the state in Proddatur town of Kadapa district against the decision. The BJP has appealed to the Muslim community to not accept the decision to erect the statue of Tipu Sultan.

Andhra Pradesh BJP general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy tried to reach Jinnah Road where the foundation ceremony was held yesterday. He was accompanied by Kisan Morcha's president and district BJP in charge Yalla Reddy among others. However, they were not allowed to visit that area and the leaders were detained by the police. BJP AP president Somu Veerraju condemned the police act of illegally detaining their party leaders. He demanded to release the party leaders.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sunil Deodhar has condemned the act and demanded an immediate release of BJP leaders. "Instead of the Tipu Sultan statue, erect the statue of Abdul Kalam", he suggested while speaking to the reporters. Deodhar alleged that the YSRCP government in the state is erecting the Tipu Sultan's statue in the Kadapa district for "vote bank" politics. He warned the government of a large-scale protest if the statue gets erected.

"The Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the state is erecting the Tipu Sultan's statue at the Kadapa district for mere vote bank politics and the party will be going ahead with the larger scale agitation against the installation of the statue," Deodhar told ANI. "Tipu Sultan was a barbaric king who killed thousands of Hindus and converted lakhs of Hindus to Islam. We cannot tolerate such an act by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
2
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likely to miss July 4 target; Mexico to donate 154,100 doses of AstraZeneza vaccine to Honduras and more

Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021