Israel's Bennett calls election of new Iranian president a "final wake-up call"

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday called the election of Ebrahim Raisi as Iran's president a "final wake-up call" for the world, the Ynet news site reported.

Briefing his cabinet, Bennett said that, after the election of Raisi, a hardline judge who is under U.S. sanctions for human rights abuses, world powers should reconsider talks on a new Iranian nuclear deal, according to Ynet.

