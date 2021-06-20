Left Menu

Israel's Bennett calls election of new Iranian president a "final wake-up call"

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-06-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 13:56 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday called the election of Ebrahim Raisi as Iran's president a "final wake-up call" for the world, the Ynet news site reported.

Briefing his cabinet, Bennett said that, after the election of Raisi, a hardline judge who is under U.S. sanctions for human rights abuses, world powers should reconsider talks on a new Iranian nuclear deal, according to Ynet.

