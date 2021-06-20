Goa unit restructuring decision to be taken at right time: Cong leader

Senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on Sunday said the decision on restructuring the Goa unit of the party as well as leadership change here would be taken at the right time after discussions with the high command.

Rao said he had held meetings with several leaders here over the past four days and would be relaying the feedback to the Central leadership.

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar had quit his post in December last year after the party was drubbed by the ruling BJP in the Zilla Panchayat polls, but his resignation is yet to be accepted. Goa is scheduled to have Assembly polls in early 2022.

