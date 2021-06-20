Swedish PM Lofven offers housing compromise to stave off no-confidence vote
Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Sunday he had agreed with the governments cooperation parties to offer a compromise regarding rent control, in a bid to avoid losing a no-confidence vote in Parliament on Monday.
Earlier this week the opposition Sweden Democrats called a vote of no confidence scheduled for Monday, which Lofven looked set to lose after the Left Party withdrew its support for the government over a proposal to ease rent controls on newly built apartments.
