Chirag announces yatra across Bihar from father's birth anniversary

LJP leader Chirag Paswan on Sunday announced the launch of aashirvaad yatra from July 5, the birth anniversary of his father and party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, from Hajipur in Bihar, as his faction takes the fight with a rival group to the streets.Paswans announcement came following a meeting of the LJP national executive which endorsed his leadership and hit out at a faction headed by his paternal uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras for its work against the partys constitution.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 14:56 IST
LJP leader Chirag Paswan on Sunday announced the launch of ''aashirvaad yatra'' from July 5, the birth anniversary of his father and party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, from Hajipur in Bihar, as his faction takes the fight with a rival group to the streets.

Paswan's announcement came following a meeting of the LJP national executive which endorsed his leadership and hit out at a faction headed by his paternal uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras for its work against the party's constitution. He asserted that over 90 per cent of the national executive members were in the meeting. The decision to launch the yatra from Hajipur is significant because Ram Vilas Paswan was elected to Lok Sabha from here a number of times and Paras represents the seat now in the House. Chirag Paswan said Hajipur had been ''karmabhoomi'' of his father. The yatra will roll out across the state, and the party's national council will be held after this. The executive also passed a resolution demanding Bharat Ratna for Ram Vilas Paswan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

