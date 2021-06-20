Swedish PM Lofven offers housing compromise to stave off no-confidence vote
Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Sunday he had agreed with parties supporting the government to offer a compromise regarding rent control, in an attempt to avoid losing a no-confidence vote in Parliament on Monday. Lofven said the compromise would mean counterparts in the housing market would work to reach an agreement for a new rent setting model for new production, which has been the norm in Sweden.
Lofven said the compromise would mean counterparts in the housing market would work to reach an agreement for a new rent setting model for new production, which has been the norm in Sweden. "We are giving the counterparts an opportunity to find a solution. We now expect that other political parties are prepared to be responsible and not plunge Sweden into a political crisis," Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told a news conference.
Earlier this week the opposition Sweden Democrats called a vote of no confidence scheduled for Monday, which Lofven looked set to lose after the Left Party withdrew its support for the government over a proposal to ease rent controls on newly built apartments.
