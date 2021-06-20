Left Menu

Kejriwal to visit Punjab on Monday

AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will be visiting Punjab on Monday. The visit comes ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab next year. Punjab wants change. The only hope is the Aam Aadmi Party. See you tomorrow at Amritsar, Kejriwal tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 15:16 IST
Kejriwal to visit Punjab on Monday
AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will be visiting Punjab on Monday. The visit comes ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab next year. ''Punjab wants change. The only hope is the Aam Aadmi Party. See you tomorrow at Amritsar,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

