Kejriwal to visit Punjab on Monday

AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will be visiting Punjab on Monday. The visit comes ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab next year. ''Punjab wants change. The only hope is the Aam Aadmi Party. See you tomorrow at Amritsar,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)