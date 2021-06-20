Kejriwal to visit Punjab on Monday
AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will be visiting Punjab on Monday. The visit comes ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab next year. Punjab wants change. The only hope is the Aam Aadmi Party. See you tomorrow at Amritsar, Kejriwal tweeted.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 15:16 IST
- Country:
- India
AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will be visiting Punjab on Monday. The visit comes ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab next year. ''Punjab wants change. The only hope is the Aam Aadmi Party. See you tomorrow at Amritsar,'' Kejriwal tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assembly
- Aam Aadmi Party
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Amritsar
- Delhi
- Punjab
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi reported about 400 COVID-19 cases while positivity rate is around 0.5 per cent: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Sukhbir says no alliance with BJP for Punjab assembly polls, slams Congress, AAP
Legally, we don't need Centre's approval but we did so to avoid any dispute: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on doorstep ration delivery scheme.
People in 45 plus age group not coming to vaccination centres on their own. So, we will now visit their homes: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
We have received around one lakh emails from people across India thanking TMC for defeating BJP in assembly polls: Party MP Abhishek Banerjee.