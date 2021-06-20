Left Menu

NCP event: Pune cops book organizers for COVID-19 norm violations

An offence was registered for alleged COVID-19 norm violations on Sunday after NCP workers gathered a day earlier in Pune for the inauguration of a new party office, police said.The inauguration event took place in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other party leaders, an official said.While the organizers sought police permission claiming 100 to 150 people would attend, the actual crowd numbered close to 500, most of whom did not wear masks or maintain social distancing.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-06-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 15:31 IST
NCP event: Pune cops book organizers for COVID-19 norm violations
  • Country:
  • India

An offence was registered for alleged COVID-19 norm violations on Sunday after NCP workers gathered a day earlier in Pune for the inauguration of a new party office, police said.

The inauguration event took place in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other party leaders, an official said.

''While the organizers sought police permission claiming 100 to 150 people would attend, the actual crowd numbered close to 500, most of whom did not wear masks or maintain social distancing. We have booked NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap and others under IPC, Disaster Management Act and other provisions,'' a Shivajinagar police station official said.

Jagtap on Sunday apologised and said the plan was to keep the event simple but party workers continued coming in and the crowd swelled. Incidentally, the violation took place on a day when Pawar, after a review meeting, had warned people against lowering their guard as it could bring about a third wave of the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
2
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
3
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021