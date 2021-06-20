Left Menu

Swedish Left Party says will vote to oust PM Lofven on Monday

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 20-06-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 17:53 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Sweden

Sweden's Left Party said on Sunday it will vote against Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in a vote of no-confidence scheduled for Monday, making it likely he will be the first premier ever to be ousted by parliament.

"Following the notice we have received today, the Left Party will vote 'red' tomorrow to Stefan Lofven," Party Leader Nooshi Dadgostar told a news conference on Sunday.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

