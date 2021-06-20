Amit Shah to visit three COVID-19 vaccination centres in Gujarat on Monday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat from Monday, where he is scheduled to visit three COVID-19 vaccination centres, including one in Ahmedabad, officials said.

His visit to the vaccination centres on Monday is aimed at encouraging people to become part of the Gujarat government’s mega inoculation drive beginning that day, they said. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said in a release on Sunday that it plans to vaccinate one lakh people everyday as part of this mega inoculation drive.

Shah is scheduled to visit a vaccination centre at Pandit Deendayal Hall in Ahmedabad’s Bodakdev locality in the morning along with city Mayor Kirit Parmar and senior officials of the AMC, the civic body said.

The union minister will also visit two more vaccination centres - one each at a school in Kolvad and another at a health centre in Rupal - both in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency that he represents, the state BJP said in a release. He will also inaugurate two flyovers, a new railway overbridge, as well as a new APMC building at Kalol in Gandhinagar, the party said. The Ahmedabad civic body said that the community hall at Bodakdev, where Shah will remain present is ''one of the 25 such vaccination centres, where local MPs, MLAs and corporators will remain present to try to give pace to the vaccination campaign”. The Gujarat government will launch the state-wide COVID-19 vaccination drive through spot registration for the beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years from Monday. Such beneficiaries can walk-in at any centre and get vaccinated after getting themselves registered on the spot. They will not require prior online registration, even though beneficiaries booking their prior slot through online registration will get priority, it said. The government said that the spot registration drive will begin across all the vaccination centres in Gujarat from 3 pm on Monday. The AMC said it has raised the number of vaccination centres in Ahmedabad to 400, setting up such sites at various health centres, municipal schools, and community halls, etc, to cover daily one lakh beneficiaries under the drive.

Arrangements have been made for spot registration of beneficiaries from all categories for both the first and second doses of vaccines, the civic body said. On Tuesday morning, Shah will take part in a tree-plantation programme at Sindhu Bhavan road at Bodakdev in Ahmedabad, the BJP said.

