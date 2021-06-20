Russia's ambassador heads back to US after recall
Russia's ambassador is returning to the United States three months after being recalled as tensions rose between Moscow and Washington.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden agreed at their summit in Geneva last week on the return of Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov and US Ambassador John Sullivan, who left Moscow in April.
Antonov on Sunday boarded an Aeroflot flight to New York and then was to travel to Washington. No date for Sullivan's return has been announced.
Antonov was called home after a Biden TV interview in which he said Putin was a killer; Russian officials then suggested Sullivan should leave.
