Promote your products as quality ones to market them: Raj governor

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-06-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 19:13 IST
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday called upon the public sector enterprises to focus on formulating an effective strategy to promote their products as quality ones to market them.

He expressed hope that Sambhar Salts Limited would give impetus to the economic development of the region by bringing the plan of providing 20,000 jobs to reality. Mishra was addressing an online function organised on the occasion of the launch of some innovative products of the firm on Sunday.

The firm launched a new exclusive product line of Sambhar Salts including Kshar Namak, Sambhar Namak, Shakambhari Namak, Vratahar Namak, Fitbalance Plus Namak and Kala Namak at the event.

He also suggested wide dissemination of scientific facts related to the beneficial natural and medicinal properties of salt produced in Sambhar for human health so that this heritage of Rajasthan can make its unique identity in the country and abroad.

He said Rajasthan ranks top in the country in manufacturing salt from groundwater. About 12 per cent of the total salt in the country is produced in the Sambhar Lake, Didwana and Pachpadra lakes in Rajasthan.

He expressed hope that the salt products produced by Sambhar Salts would prove to be healthy in boosting the immunity of the people due to their high pH and other natural properties.

Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Arjun Ram Meghwal said due to the production of these new products in Sambhar, ample employment opportunities would be created here. He urged the state government to consider the pending proposal of setting up a solar power plant in Sambhar region at the earliest so that development can be accelerated.

Congress’ Chief Whip in the Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi said Sambhar is recognised all over the country due to its mythological and environmental importance. He praised the efforts being made to restore Sambhar salt in the country and abroad.

