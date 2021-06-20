U.S. National Security Adviser says comments by N.Korea's Kim are 'interesting signal'
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday said Washington sees comments this week by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that he is ready for dialogue and confrontation with President Joe Biden as an "interesting signal."
"His comments this week we regard as an interesting signal and we will wait to see whether they are followed up with any kind of more direct communication to us about a potential path forward," Sullivan said in an ABC News interview.
