Left Menu

Take charge of health, well-being, says Isha founder

Coimbatore, June 20 PTI Describing this years International Yoga Day as more significant than ever, Isha Foundation founder Sadhuguru Jaggi Vasudev on Sunday stressed on building physical and mental resilience to go through the rigours of life with less friction.Yoga is a possibility that India offers to the rest of the world, the spiritual leader said in his message on the eve of International Day Yoga falling on June 21.Every human being on the planet should take charge of their health and well-being rather than relying on healthcare and doctors.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 20-06-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 19:44 IST
Take charge of health, well-being, says Isha founder
  • Country:
  • India

Coimbatore, June 20 (PTI): Describing this year's International Yoga Day as more significant than ever, Isha Foundation founder Sadhuguru Jaggi Vasudev on Sunday stressed on building physical and mental resilience to go through the rigours of life with less friction.

''Yoga is a possibility that India offers to the rest of the world, the spiritual leader said in his message on the eve of International Day Yoga falling on June 21.

''Every human being on the planet should take charge of their health and well-being rather than relying on healthcare and doctors. Health is not something that will ever come to us from a doctor or a medical professional. It is something that has to come from within us,'' he said.

The first International Day of Yoga was observed in 2015 after Indias proposal to declare a Yoga Day for the world was accepted by the United Nations and a record 175 member- nations of the UN endorsed the proposal.

Since then, the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated every year on June 21.

PTI nvm NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
2
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global
4
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021