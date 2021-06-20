Take charge of health, well-being, says Isha founder

Coimbatore, June 20 (PTI): Describing this year's International Yoga Day as more significant than ever, Isha Foundation founder Sadhuguru Jaggi Vasudev on Sunday stressed on building physical and mental resilience to go through the rigours of life with less friction.

''Yoga is a possibility that India offers to the rest of the world, the spiritual leader said in his message on the eve of International Day Yoga falling on June 21.

Advertisement

''Every human being on the planet should take charge of their health and well-being rather than relying on healthcare and doctors. Health is not something that will ever come to us from a doctor or a medical professional. It is something that has to come from within us,'' he said.

The first International Day of Yoga was observed in 2015 after Indias proposal to declare a Yoga Day for the world was accepted by the United Nations and a record 175 member- nations of the UN endorsed the proposal.

Since then, the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated every year on June 21.

PTI nvm NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)