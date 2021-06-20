Left Menu

COVID-19: Haryana to hold mega vaccination drive on International Yoga Day

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-06-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 20:04 IST
COVID-19: Haryana to hold mega vaccination drive on International Yoga Day
  • Country:
  • India

A mega anti-Covid vaccination drive will be conducted in Haryana on the International Yoga Day on Monday, the state’s Health Minister Anil Vij has said.

A target has been set to vaccinate 2.5 lakh people during this inoculation drive, Vij told reporters in Ambala on Sunday.

Vaccination camps were organised at 61 places in Ambala Cantonment area on Sunday on the directions of the health minister.

Vij also appealed to all eligible beneficiaries to get themselves vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
2
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global
4
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021