COVID-19: Haryana to hold mega vaccination drive on International Yoga Day
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-06-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 20:04 IST
A mega anti-Covid vaccination drive will be conducted in Haryana on the International Yoga Day on Monday, the state’s Health Minister Anil Vij has said.
A target has been set to vaccinate 2.5 lakh people during this inoculation drive, Vij told reporters in Ambala on Sunday.
Vaccination camps were organised at 61 places in Ambala Cantonment area on Sunday on the directions of the health minister.
Vij also appealed to all eligible beneficiaries to get themselves vaccinated.
