Assam Cong seeks CM's apology for 'opposition has no work' comment

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-06-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 20:55 IST
The Congress on Sunday demanded a public apology from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his undemocratic remarks that the opposition parties have no work in the state and all their MLAs should join the ruling BJP.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia said that the Congress has been waging a relentless war against the BJP which seeks to ''destroy the democratic values'' of the country.

''I, as an MLA of the opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly and Leader of the Opposition, strongly condemn this remark. The CM should make a public apology for uttering such undemocratic words,'' Saikia in a statement.

''The present government wants to create such an environment, where no one will raise a finger against its misdeeds. This is possible if there is no opposition to the ruling party. And we, the Congress, will not allow it to happen,'' he added.

Sarma on Saturday had invited all opposition legislators to join the BJP claiming that there is no point in sitting in the opposition bench for five years as the government will be working for the welfare of the people irrespective of caste, creed and religion.

Saikia said that the Congress has always played the role of a constructive opposition whenever required and it was due to the provisions of the Constitution and democratic system, strengthened by the grand old party over the years, that the BJP has been able to form governments in recent years.

''Even after getting 36 per cent of the votes at the all-India level, it has been possible for the BJP to form a government at the Centre today with more than 300 MPs. This is possible due to provisions of the Indian Constitution and democratic system,'' the Congress leader said.

Sarma had made the remark a day after senior Congress leader and four-time MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, the lone tea tribe community legislator of the opposition party, had quit the party and announced to join the BJP on Monday.

