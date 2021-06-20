Maharashtra: Under-trial prisoner attacks inmate in Nagpur jail
- Country:
- India
A 37-year-old under-trial prisoner allegedly attempted to kill an inmate at the Nagpur Central Jail in Maharashtra after a brawl, police said on Sunday.
The accused Vivek Palatkar, who is facing the trial for allegedly murdering five members of his family in 2018, attacked Raju Verma (54), also facing a murder trial, with a stone on Saturday evening in his barrack, a senior jail officer said, adding that two other inmates were also injured in the incident. Verma was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) before being shifted to the jail hospital.
Earlier, Palatkar was convicted by a sessions court for murdering his wife which sentenced him to life imprisonment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Maharashtra to follow 5-level unlock plan from Monday
GJEPC seeks Maharashtra govt support for setting up jewellery park cluster project in Mumbai
Bank of Maharashtra may see rise in customer defaults due to pandemic impact
Centre threatened Adar Poonawalla for promising 1.5 cr vaccine doses to Maharashtra, says minister
Thackeray puts agencies on alert as IMD warns of four days of heavy rains in Maharashtra