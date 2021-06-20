Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL46 JK-2NDLD POLITICS J-K parties get into huddle after being invited to PM's meet; Cong raises pitch for statehood restoration Srinagar/New Delhi: Hectic political consultations were on in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday within mainstream regional parties including the National Conference (NC) and the PDP over an all-party meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24, while the Congress raised the pitch for immediate restoration of statehood to J-K.

DEL37 ITRULES-LD UNHRC India strongly rejects criticism of new IT rules by UN special rapporteurs New Delhi: India has dismissed criticism of its new IT rules relating to social media by three UN special rapporteurs on rights issues, saying the country's democratic credentials are well recognised and the right to freedom of speech and expression is guaranteed under its Constitution.

Advertisement

DEL42 CONG-LD TEMPLE Cong alleges another scam in land purchase in Ayodhya; says responsibility of SC, PM to find truth New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday alleged a scam in the purchase of land by the Ram Temple Trust in Ayodhya and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Supreme Court to ''fulfil their responsibility'' by ordering a court-monitored probe to find the truth. DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records less than 60,000 cases after 81 days New Delhi: India recorded less than 60,000 new coronavirus infections after 81 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,98,81,965, while the active cases further reduced to 7,29,243, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL21 LAKSHADWEEP-HC-JURISDICTION Lakshadweep admin moots proposal for shifting HC jurisdiction from Kerala to Karnataka Kochi/New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) The Lakshadweep administration, which has been facing widespread protests from the islands' people over some of its policies, has mooted a proposal to shift its legal jurisdiction from the Kerala High Court to the Karnataka High Court, officials said. By Sumir Kaul DEL27 DL-UNLOCK-LD DDMA Public parks, gardens to open in Delhi from Monday, outdoor yoga activities to be allowed: DDMA New Delhi: The Delhi government has allowed reopening of bars, public parks and gardens from Monday under a phased easing of restrictions imposed due to the second Covid wave.

DEL44 BH-CHIRAG-2NDLD YATRA Chirag announces yatra from father's birth anniversary, Paras hits back New Delhi: Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan on Sunday announced ''aashirvaad yatra'' from July 5, the birth anniversary of his father and party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, from Hajipur in Bihar, as he seeks popular legitimacy in a battle with the rival faction headed by his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras for the party's ownership.

MDS8 TN-LOCKDOWN-RELAXATIONS Bus, Metro Rail services to resume in Chennai; TN govt eases more curbs Chennai, Jun 20 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced more relaxations in lockdown norms for 27 districts and bus services are all set to resume in four districts including Chennai from Monday, after a gap of 42 days.

MDS3 KL-GOLD-SHOWCAUSE Ker gold smuggling case: Customs issues show-cause notice to 53 people Kochi: The Customs probing the Kerala gold smuggling case has issued show-cause notices to 53 people including prime accused Swapna Suresh, suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar and two former diplomats in the UAE consulate, Thiruvananthapuram, official sources said here on Sunday.

BUSINESS DEL24 BIZ-CEA-STIMULUS Govt open to more measures to boost economy: CEA New Delhi: The government is open to coming out with more measures to boost the economy which has been hit by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, says Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) K V Subramanian. By Kumar Dipankar LEGAL LGD1 SC-VIRUS-EX GRATIA Finances under severe strain, can't pay Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to COVID-19 victims: Centre to SC New Delhi: The Centre has told the Supreme Court that ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh cannot be paid to the families of those who have died of COVID-19 as it is beyond fiscal affordability and the finances of central and state governments are under severe strain.

LGD3 NCR-COURT-IDRISI Loni assault case: Court sends Ummaid Pehelwan to judicial court Ghaziabad: A court here on Sunday remanded Ummaid Pehelwan Idrisi in judicial custody for two weeks following his arrest on charges of spreading communal strife after he shared a video related to an assault on an elderly Muslim man.

FOREIGN FGN9 CHINA-YOGA Chinese yoga enthusiasts take part in Indian Embassy's International Yoga Day celebration Beijing: Over 100 Chinese yoga enthusiasts took part in an event organised by the Indian Embassy here on Sunday to celebrate the ancient Indian practice ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21.

FGN12 PAK-AFGHAN-FENCING Pak to complete fencing of border with Afghanistan by June end: Minister Islamabad: In the wake of looming uncertainty in Afghanistan due to the withdrawal of the US troops, Pakistan has announced that it would complete the fencing of its border with the war-torn country by the end of June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)