Bihar all set for rapid industrial growth: Syed Shahnawaz Hussain

Industrial growth in Bihar is all set for a great leap forward with several schemes in place to boost entrepreneurship and the Nitish Kumar government receiving proposals worth thousands of crores from investors, state Industries Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said on Sunday.

Talking to reporters here on the sidelines of a function, Hussain said the government has received investment proposals worth Rs 6,199 crore of which a significant proportion have been for Nalanda, the home district of the chief minister, which boasts of a robust infrastructure.

''Investment proposals worth Rs 528 crore are for Nalanda only. Every district in Bihar will witness industrial growth. The current tenure of Nitish Kumars dynamic leadership will be known for accomplishments in industrialisation and job creation'', said Hussain, whom the BJP shifted to state politics recently.

The industries minister also spoke of the governments efforts to promote entrepreneurship with ''targeted schemes for all sections SCs, STs, transgenders and those from the general category''.

The minister disclosed that investors found Nalanda attractive because it was well connected to Patna and that of the proposals received so far, a majority were for the production of ethanol.

''Bihar is taking up ethanol production very seriously.

It is the first state to have formulated an ethanol policy'', Hussain added, according to a release.

