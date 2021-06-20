Left Menu

Dalits not allowed to take Guru Granth Sahib to homes in parts of Punjab: Sampla

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 20-06-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 21:43 IST
Dalits not allowed to take Guru Granth Sahib to homes in parts of Punjab: Sampla
  • Country:
  • India

National Commission for Scheduled Castes Chairman Vijay Sampla on Sunday met Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, complaining that the Dalits are not being allowed in parts of Punjab to take the Guru Granth Sahib to their homes for religious programmes.

Seeking the intervention of the Jathedar, the former Hoshiarpur BJP MP said even Sikh priests are not being allowed by gurdwara heads to visit homes of the Dalits for the recitation of the holy book.

Sampla met the Jathedar at the Akal Takht secretariat here.

''During the meeting, serious issues were discussed since in various villages of Punjab, especially Hoshiarpur, Dalit families are not allowed to take the Guru Granth Sahib to their homes. Even 'pathis' (Sikh priests) are not allowed by gurdwara heads to visit the homes of the Dalits for the recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib,'' he said.

The Jatehdar himself was shocked and assured me to do the needful at the earliest to end this discrimination between poor Dalits and others, Sampla said.

He said no political issue, including farmers' agitation, was discussed during the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
2
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global
4
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021