Left Menu

Former Madras HC judge Kanagaraj appointed chairman of AP State Police Complaints Authority

The Government of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday appointed the former Judge of Madras High Court Justice (retired) V Kanagaraj as the Chairman of the State Police Complaints Authority.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 20-06-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 21:44 IST
Former Madras HC judge Kanagaraj appointed chairman of AP State Police Complaints Authority
Justice V Kanagaraj (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Government of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday appointed the former Judge of Madras High Court Justice (retired) V Kanagaraj as the Chairman of the State Police Complaints Authority. Kanagaraj will hold the post for three years from the date of taking charge.

Notably, this is the second time when the YSR Congress government roped Kanagaraj into the state administration. Earlier, the government had removed Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner and placed Kanagaraj in that position. However, Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar had approached the High Court that gave the decision in favour of him. Following this, Kanagaraj had immediately stepped down within a few days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
2
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global
4
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021