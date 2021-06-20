J&K Cong chief holds consultation with party leaders over scheduled meeting in Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president G A Mir on Sunday held consultations with senior party colleagues here to know their viewpoint about the Centre’s invitation to regional parties for talks in Delhi.

The deliberations lasted over two hours and would continue during the next two days with other senior leaders including those from Kashmir before a final decision is taken with regard to the party's participation in the meeting on June 24, a party said in a release here.

It said those who took part in the deliberations included former ministers Raman Bhallan, Mulla Ram, Yogesh Sawhney, Abdul Majid Wan, former MLC Ravinder Sharma and Kanta Bhan, Balwan Singh,T S Bajwa, Shah Mohammad Chowdhury, Manmohan Singh, Ashok Sharma, T Balbir Singh, Ved Mahajan and Advocate K K Pangotra.

“The leaders have given their inputs about the sentiments and aspirations of the people, which need to be conveyed to the Centre firmly, especially the restoration of full statehood with adequate constitutional safeguards,” the release said.

