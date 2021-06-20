Left Menu

J&K Cong chief holds consultation with party leaders over scheduled meeting in Delhi

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-06-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 21:46 IST
J&K Cong chief holds consultation with party leaders over scheduled meeting in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president G A Mir on Sunday held consultations with senior party colleagues here to know their viewpoint about the Centre’s invitation to regional parties for talks in Delhi.

The deliberations lasted over two hours and would continue during the next two days with other senior leaders including those from Kashmir before a final decision is taken with regard to the party's participation in the meeting on June 24, a party said in a release here.

It said those who took part in the deliberations included former ministers Raman Bhallan, Mulla Ram, Yogesh Sawhney, Abdul Majid Wan, former MLC Ravinder Sharma and Kanta Bhan, Balwan Singh,T S Bajwa, Shah Mohammad Chowdhury, Manmohan Singh, Ashok Sharma, T Balbir Singh, Ved Mahajan and Advocate K K Pangotra.

“The leaders have given their inputs about the sentiments and aspirations of the people, which need to be conveyed to the Centre firmly, especially the restoration of full statehood with adequate constitutional safeguards,” the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
2
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global
4
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021