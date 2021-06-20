Left Menu

PM Modi holds meeting with union ministers

All the meetings lasted for nearly five hours and BJP president J P Nadda was present in most of them.Besides Shah and Singh, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Narendra Singh Tomar were among those who attended Sundays meeting, the sources said.Other than BJP chief Nadda, the partys general secretary organisation BL Santhosh was also present at the meet, they said, adding this meeting was in line with the earlier meetings between Union ministers and the prime minister.Political observers feel this could be an exercise before an expected cabinet expansion and reshuffle.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 21:54 IST
PM Modi holds meeting with union ministers
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with BJP president J P Nadda and several Union ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, at his official residence here, sources said.

Earlier this month, he held about five meetings with union ministers in groups, apparently to take stock of the work done by them so far.

Both cabinet- and minister of state-rank ministers were present in these meetings, sources said. All the meetings lasted for nearly five hours and BJP president J P Nadda was present in most of them.

Besides Shah and Singh, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Narendra Singh Tomar were among those who attended Sunday's meeting, the sources said.

Other than BJP chief Nadda, the party's general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh was also present at the meet, they said, adding this meeting was in line with the earlier meetings between Union ministers and the prime minister.

Political observers feel this could be an exercise before an expected cabinet expansion and reshuffle. Several ministers in the Modi government have been holding charge of multiple ministries.

The BJP is carrying out similar review exercise in various states and has been holding meetings with the chief ministers and leaders of states ruled by it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
2
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global
4
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021