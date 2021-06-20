Left Menu

Abdullah invites party leaders from Jammu for consultation on Wednesday

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has convened a meeting of senior party leaders from Jammu in Srinagar on Wednesday to know their views on the Centres invitation for talks to mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir, party sources said.Abdullah on Sunday started the process of consultations with senior party leaders in Kashmir ahead of the scheduled meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on June 24.

Abdullah invites party leaders from Jammu for consultation on Wednesday
Abdullah on Sunday started the process of consultations with senior party leaders in Kashmir ahead of the scheduled meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on June 24. The sources said Abdullah invited nine senior leaders of the party from the Jammu region for a discussion in Srinagar on Wednesday to know their viewpoints before deciding on his party's participation in the all-party meet. Jammu provincial president Devender Singh Rana would lead the delegation which also included Surjeet Singh Slathia, Ajay Sadotra, Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo, Javed Rana, Khalid Najib Soharwardy, Rattan Lal Gupta, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah Bukhari and T S Wazir, the sources said.

