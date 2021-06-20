Centre-right Bertrand trumps Le Pen in Calais regional vote - exit poll

Two exit polls showed the centre-right Les Republicains came top in the first round of a regional election in the northern Hauts-de-France region on Sunday, beating Marine Le Pen's far-right Rassemblement National into second place. President Emmanuel Macron's ruling party failed to reach the 10% threshold to qualify for the second round, the exit polls showed. A win for Les Republicains lead candidate Xavier Bertrand would bolster his chances of becoming the conservative's presidential candidate.

OpinionWay/Cnews poll: Les Republicains: 39%

Rassemblement National: 28% Macron's LaRem: 9%

