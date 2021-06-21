Armenia's acting PM's party leads parliamentary vote, RIA cites electoral commission
Armenia's acting prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, and his Civil Contract party took an early lead as votes were counted after a parliamentary election on Sunday, the RIA news agency reported, citing the electoral commission.
Armenians were voting in a snap election the government called seeking to end a political crisis that erupted after ethnic Armenian forces lost a bloody six-week war against Azerbaijan last year and ceded territory in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Pashinyan's party had 58% of the vote in the first figures published by the Central Election Commission (CEC), versus 22% for Armenia Alliance, led by former president Robert Kocharyan, RIA reported.
