Biden to meet Afghan prez and CEO at WH on June 25

US President Joe Biden would meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and its CEO Dr Abdullah Abdullah at the White House on June 25, a presidential spokesperson said.The visit by President Ghani and Dr. Abdullah will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Afghanistan as the military drawdown continues, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Sunday.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-06-2021 04:31 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 04:31 IST
''The visit by President Ghani and Dr. Abdullah will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Afghanistan as the military drawdown continues,'' White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Sunday. ''Biden looks forward to welcoming Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, to the White House on June 25,'' she said. The United States, Psaki said, is committed to providing diplomatic, economic, and humanitarian assistance to support Afghan people, including Afghan women, girls and minorities. She said the United States will remain deeply engaged with the government of Afghanistan to ensure the country never again becomes a safe haven for terrorist groups who pose a threat to the US homeland.

''The United States continues to fully support the ongoing peace process and encourages all Afghan parties to participate meaningfully in negotiations to bring an end to the conflict,'' Psaki said.

