Left Menu

Republican Party outspends Democrats in May in bid to retake U.S. Congress

The fundraising arm of the Republican Party raised less money in May than its Democratic counterpart but spent more, shelling out millions on efforts to win back Congress, as well as $175,900 at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Disclosures filed on Sunday with the Federal Election Commission showed the Republican National Committee raised $11.1 million last month, just below the $12.1 million raised by the Democratic National Committee.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2021 06:21 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 06:21 IST
Republican Party outspends Democrats in May in bid to retake U.S. Congress

The fundraising arm of the Republican Party raised less money in May than its Democratic counterpart but spent more, shelling out millions on efforts to win back Congress, as well as $175,900 at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

Disclosures filed on Sunday with the Federal Election Commission showed the Republican National Committee raised $11.1 million last month, just below the $12.1 million raised by the Democratic National Committee. The RNC spent nearly $23 million during the month, more than twice what it raised, transferring $10 million to party committees that support candidates as the party prepares for next year's congressional elections.

The DNC, by comparison, spent just under $9 million, including $200,000 on Facebook for online fundraising. U.S. politicians use Facebook ads to reach small donors, who are an important source of campaign cash. Democrats have narrow majorities in the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives, and losing control of either in the November 2022 contests would be a blow to Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda.

A Republican Party spokesperson said the $175,900 spent at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, was to pay for the resort hosting part of an April retreat for Republican donors. Both parties said their hauls were the highest ever for a May following a presidential election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021