QUOTES-What people in Hong Kong say about Apple Daily

Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily will be forced to shut "in a matter of days" after authorities froze the company's assets under a sweeping national security law, an adviser to jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai told Reuters on Monday. Hong Kong needs the voice of truth." LAU, 72, FORMER OFFICE WORKER "Its news are so fake.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 21-06-2021 09:29 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 09:29 IST
  • Country:
  • Hong Kong

Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily will be forced to shut "in a matter of days" after authorities froze the company's assets under a sweeping national security law, an adviser to jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai told Reuters on Monday. Following are some comments from Hong Kong residents in reaction to the news. All declined to give their full name due to the sensitivity of the matter:

LI, 53, MANAGEMENT INDUSTRY "It's very painful to see Hong Kong become like this. Whatever you do, you could be in jail. Everyone has to hold on. Hopefully, Hong Kong could go back to the way we knew it.

"Of course it's pitiful. Hong Kong has lost its free voice. I hope they will have another way to continue. Hong Kong needs the voice of truth." LAU, 72, FORMER OFFICE WORKER

"Its news are so fake. This newspaper should have closed down a while ago. "During the riot it portrayed rioters as heroes.

"Apart from negative news (against the government), it doesn't have much else. It uses huge pictures and headlines to fill the pages. "It will be better for security in Hong Kong."

WONG, 52, FORMER LEGAL PROFESSIONAL "You can disagree with what it says, but you can't oppress it.

"Hong Kong's freedom of speech and freedom of the press are facing huge restrictions. As a Hong Konger, I feel very sad."

