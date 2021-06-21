Left Menu

Make yoga part of daily routine: LG Baijal

We can boost immunity along with ensuring mental health through its regular practice. Take care of yourself and be healthy in this difficult time of pandemic. The United Nations recognised June 21 as the International Yoga Day in 2014.PTI VIT DV DV

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 09:52 IST
Make yoga part of daily routine: LG Baijal
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to people to make yoga a part of their daily life.

Extending greetings on International Yoga Day, Baijal said yoga has more significance amid COVID-19 times and it can boost immunity and mental health.

''Hearty congratulations to all on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Yoga has more significance in this time of COVID 19. We can boost immunity along with ensuring mental health through regular practice. Let us make Yoga a daily part of our life,'' Baijal tweeted.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, ''Let us pledge on the occasion of International Yoga Day to make Yoga a part of our daily routine. Take care of yourself and be healthy in this difficult time of the pandemic.'' The United Nations recognized June 21 as the International Yoga Day in 2014.PTI VIT DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021