Make yoga part of daily routine: LG Baijal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to people to make yoga a part of their daily life.

Extending greetings on International Yoga Day, Baijal said yoga has more significance amid COVID-19 times and it can boost immunity and mental health.

''Hearty congratulations to all on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Yoga has more significance in this time of COVID 19. We can boost immunity along with ensuring mental health through regular practice. Let us make Yoga a daily part of our life,'' Baijal tweeted.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, ''Let us pledge on the occasion of International Yoga Day to make Yoga a part of our daily routine. Take care of yourself and be healthy in this difficult time of the pandemic.'' The United Nations recognized June 21 as the International Yoga Day in 2014.PTI VIT DV DV

