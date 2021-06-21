Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for not paying compensation to kin of Covid victims

21-06-2021
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for not paying compensation to kin of Covid victims
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the government for not paying ex-gratia compensation to families of those who died of Covid.

''It is impossible to valuate life, government's compensation is only a small help, but the Modi government is not ready to even do that,'' he said.

''First the lack of treatment during the Covid pandemic and then the false figures and on top of that the government's cruelty,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Centre has told the Supreme Court that ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh cannot be paid to the families of those who have died of COVID-19 as it is beyond fiscal affordability and the finances of central and state governments are under severe strain.

