Armenian acting PM's party wins parliamentary election with 53.92% of vote -Ifax cites electoral commission

Armenia's acting prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, and his Civil Contract party won a parliamentary election with 53.92% of the vote, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the electoral commission.

Pashinyan had earlier claimed victory in Sunday's election based on preliminary results, with his party taking an early lead over its closest challenger, the Armenia Alliance, led by former President Robert Kocharyan.

