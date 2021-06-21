Left Menu

Relevance of yoga more amid COVID-19 crisis: Chhattisgarh CM

Appealing people to make yoga a part of their daily routine, Baghel in a message said, Yoga is very important for us and those who practice it regularly are always healthy. The CM performed various yoga asanas at his official residence in Raipur.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel performed various asanas on the occasion of the International Yoga Day on Monday and said the relevance of yoga has increased manifold amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Appealing people to make yoga a part of their daily routine, Baghel in a message said, ''Yoga is very important for us and those who practice it regularly are always healthy.'' The CM performed various yoga asanas at his official residence in Raipur. He said in this time of COVID-19, everyone should realize that not only wealth but a healthy body and mind are also equally important. Therefore, regular practice of yoga is very important to stay healthy, he said. ''Yoga is our ancient tradition. Our sages had known its importance long ago, so they used to do yoga regularly. We had forgotten this in the race of materialistic pursuits, but the coronavirus made us all health-conscious,'' he said. In such times, if everyone practices yoga regularly, then it will help in having a healthy body and a positive mind, he said.

''Without a healthy body and mind, every success is incomplete. In this time of COVID-19 crisis, the relevance of yoga has increased manifold,'' he said. The CM said the state government has also arranged for yoga training through the virtual medium and people must take advantage of it. ''We can make the dream of 'Gadhbo Nava Chhattisgarh' (create new Chhattisgarh) come true only by staying fit,'' Baghel said.

To mark the occasion, a virtual yoga marathon was organized in the state and over 10 lakh people registered to participate in it.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, several organizations conducted virtual yoga sessions on Monday and many people posted their photographs on social media in different yoga postures.

