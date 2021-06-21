Left Menu

Adityanath asks people to make yoga part of their lives

On this day, let us all take a pledge to make yoga a part of our lives, he said.The BJP on Monday organised yoga camps at the divisional level to mark the day.According to the BJP, the party organised yoga camps in all 1,918 mandals of the state.

Adityanath asks people to make yoga part of their lives
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday described yoga as an invaluable gift which keeps both the body and mind healthy, and asked people to make it a part of their lives.

Extending greetings on International Yoga Day, the chief minister said due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United Nations has given international recognition to this ancient discipline of India and since then it is being celebrated all over the world. On this day, let us all take a pledge to make yoga a part of our lives, he said.

The BJP on Monday organised yoga camps at the divisional level to mark the day.

According to the BJP, the party organised yoga camps in all 1,918 'mandals' of the state. BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh performed yoga at his residence in the state capital Lucknow, while state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal performed yoga-pranayam with party workers at the BJP state headquarters.

