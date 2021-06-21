Yoga accepted worldwide for healthy lifestyle: Guj governor

The world has accepted yoga for a healthy lifestyle, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat said on Monday as he performed various exercises to mark International Yoga Day.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also greeted the people of the state on the 7th International Yoga Day and performed various asanas along with his wife Anjali Rupani at their residence in Gandhinagar in the presence of a yoga teacher and members of the state Yoga Board.

Advertisement

Governor Devvrat, who performed the 'pranayama' and other exercises at the Raj Bhavan in the state capital, appealed to people to make yoga a part of their daily routine and said it promotes the physical, mental, and spiritual development of a person.

In a statement from the Raj Bhavan, the governor said that sincere efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get June 21 declared as the International Yoga Day has brought a global significance to yoga, created by sages of India with the noble goal of human welfare. ''The world has accepted yoga for a healthy lifestyle,'' he said. The governor also said immunity is essential for coping with an epidemic like COVID-19, and the 'pranayama' not only strengthens the immune system, but also the functioning of organs like lungs. Various state ministers and leaders posted on social media their photographs in various yoga postures. ''Greetings of #WorldYogaDay to all of you. Yoga is a blissful and wonderful gift to everyone. Practice Yoga. Be healthy. Celebrate Life,'' Gujarat Tribal Development Minister Ganpat Vasava tweeted along with a picture of him and his wife performing yoga. State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama posted a 13-minute video highlighting the virtues of yoga. ''Yoga is a proven way to remain healthy,'' he said. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Yoga Day was celebrated in a low-key manner across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)