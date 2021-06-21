Left Menu

Turkish court accepts indictment seeking ban of pro-Kurdish party - TV

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2021 13:47 IST
Turkey's Constitutional Court accepted an indictment on Monday seeking a ban on the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) for alleged ties to militants, CNN Turk said, opening the way for a case to close parliament's third-largest party.

The case is the culmination of a years-long crackdown on the HDP, in which thousands of its members have been tried on mainly terrorism-related charges. The party denies links to terrorism and has said the case is a "political operation".

