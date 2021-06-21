AAP's CM face for Punjab to be from the Sikh community: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the party's chief ministerial face for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls will be from the Sikh community.

When asked who will be the CM's face of the party for the 2022 polls, Kejriwal said, "Discussions are going on in the party regarding this, when time comes, you will be informed''. ''But one thing I can tell you is that the entire Punjab will be proud of him. One thing is certain that AAP's CM face will be from the Sikh community," he said.

Advertisement

Kejriwal, who is the AAP national convener, asserted that the people of Punjab are fed up with the present leadership ruling the state and added that the state is looking for a new type of leadership.

Kejriwal was here to induct former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who was part of the SIT probing the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident in Punjab, into the Aam Aadmi Party here.

Singh joined the party fold in presence of Kejriwal and other senior leaders including Raghav Chadha and AAP state unit chief and MP, Bhagwant Mann.

When asked during a press conference if the AAP's CM face can be from the Dalit community, Kejriwal replied, "Entire Punjab will be proud of him and he will be from Sikh community".

To a question on from where Kunwar Vijay Pratap will fight the polls, Kejriwal said it will be decided later.

Asked if there have been any talks with Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Congress leader, who has been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, the AAP leader said, "Sidhu is a Congress leader, a senior leader. I respect him a lot. So, I think there should be no loose talk regarding any leader".

To a question if there been any meeting with Sidhu, Kejriwal said, "If anything happens, you will be the first to know."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)