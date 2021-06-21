Bachelet seeks Xinjiang visit this year, says HK trials key test
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 21-06-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 15:03 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
The top U.N. human rights official, for the first time laying down a timeline, said on Monday that she hoped to agree with China on the terms of a visit to Xinjiang region this year to look into reports of serious violations against Muslim Uighurs.
Michelle Bachelet told the Human Rights Council that trials to be held in Hong Kong this week under the national security law, which has had a "chilling impact" on democratic space and media, would be an important test of the judiciary's independence.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.N.
- Michelle Bachelet
- Hong Kong
- Xinjiang
- Human Rights Council
- China
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.N. nuclear watchdog sees indications of plutonium work in North Korea
WHO head urges G7 boost U.N. vaccination program
U.N. rejects Russia concerns over push to tackle AIDS
EXCLUSIVE-Some 350,000 people in Ethiopia's Tigray in famine -U.N. document
EXCLUSIVE-Some 350,000 people in Ethiopia's Tigray in famine -U.N. document