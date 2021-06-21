Left Menu

Bachelet seeks Xinjiang visit this year, says HK trials key test

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 21-06-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 15:03 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay
The top U.N. human rights official, for the first time laying down a timeline, said on Monday that she hoped to agree with China on the terms of a visit to Xinjiang region this year to look into reports of serious violations against Muslim Uighurs.

Michelle Bachelet told the Human Rights Council that trials to be held in Hong Kong this week under the national security law, which has had a "chilling impact" on democratic space and media, would be an important test of the judiciary's independence.

