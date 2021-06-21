Left Menu

U.N. decries Russia moves against Navalny, calls for upholding rights

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 21-06-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 15:16 IST
U.N. decries Russia moves against Navalny, calls for upholding rights
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Monday criticised Russia for outlawing groups linked to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as "extremist", and called on Moscow to uphold fundamental civil and political freedoms.

"Legislation restricting the freedoms of expression, peaceful assembly and association should be brought in line with international human rights norms and standards," Bachelet told the Human Rights Council.

"I further urge the authorities to end the arbitrary practice of labelling ordinary individuals, journalists, and non-governmental organizations as 'extremists', 'foreign agents' or 'undesirable organizations'," she told the Geneva forum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Arnautovic starting vs Ukraine as Austria seek first knockout spot

Soccer-Arnautovic starting vs Ukraine as Austria seek first knockout spot

 Romania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021