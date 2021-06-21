Left Menu

Yoga eliminates all diseases; should be popularised even more: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 15:29 IST
New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said yoga should be popularised and practised even more as it eliminates all diseases and discomforts from lives of people.

Addressing a webinar on the 7th International Yoga Day, Gadkari noted that yoga is a science that has unending benefits, a statement from the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways said.

He also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made yoga a global practice and initiated a special global day to make people aware of benefits and significance of yoga.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

