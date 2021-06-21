Swedish PM to decide whether to resign or call snap election within one week
Swedish centre-left Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said he will hold discussions with other parties and decide whether to resign or call snap elections within one week, after he lost a vote of no-confidence in parliament on Monday.
