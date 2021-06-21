Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi convenes meet on Jun 24 to discuss Cong's plan to hold protests against govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 15:34 IST
Sonia Gandhi convenes meet on Jun 24 to discuss Cong's plan to hold protests against govt
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has convened a meeting of the party's general secretaries and state in-charges on June 24 to chalk out a strategy to plan protests against the government on issues such as the hike in petrol and diesel prices.

In the meeting, which will be held virtually, party leaders will also discuss the current Covid and political situations. They will give their suggestions for taking on the government and reaching out to the people to highlight its failures, sources said.

Besides the hike in fuel prices, the Congress will also plan protests against the government over high inflation, the pace of Covid vaccination and handling of the pandemic, they said.

The economic situation of the country is also likely to figure during the discussions.

The meeting comes ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament which is likely to start in July.

The Congress has been also attacking the government on issues related to the farmers' agitation against three new agri laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Arnautovic starting vs Ukraine as Austria seek first knockout spot

Soccer-Arnautovic starting vs Ukraine as Austria seek first knockout spot

 Romania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021