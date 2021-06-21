Russia and U.S. to discuss 'normalising' embassy operations -RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-06-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 15:38 IST
Russia and the United States have initiated contacts to "normalize" the work of their embassies in Washington and Moscow, the RIA news agency cited Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Monday.
Russia's ambassador to the United States, who had been out of Washington for months amid bilateral tensions, returned to Washington on Sunday following a summit between President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden.
