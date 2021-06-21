Iran's Raisi says U.S. violated nuclear deal, EU failed to fulfil commitments
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-06-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 15:44 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iranian President-Elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that the United States violated the 2015 nuclear deal and the European Union failed to fulfil its commitments, speaking in his first news conference since his victory in Friday's election.
The United States and the EU should fulfill their pledges under the deal, Raisi said in Tehran.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Iranian
- Raisi
- Tehran
- United States
- The United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
First Person: Raising a glass to ‘Mama Cheers’
RInfra board approves raising up to Rs 550.56 cr via preferential allotment
Iranian 'breakout time' will fall to weeks if not constrained -Blinken
Group of UK lawmakers call for raising age of sale of cigarettes to 21 -Sky
Indore HC sends notice to MP Govt on Digvijay Singh's plea on violence during fundraising for Ram temple