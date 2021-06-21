Iran's Raisi says U.S. violated nuclear deal, EU failed to fulfil commitments

Iranian President-Elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that the United States violated the 2015 nuclear deal and the European Union failed to fulfil its commitments, speaking in his first news conference since his victory in Friday's election.

The United States and the EU should fulfill their pledges under the deal, Raisi said in Tehran.

