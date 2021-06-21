Left Menu

Pawar working to unite Opposition: NCP

The partys national executive meeting is also taking place in the national capital tomorrow. The NCP currently shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.Earlier, Kishor called on Pawar at the latters residence in Mumbai on June 11 when the two held talks for around three hours, setting tongues wagging in political circles.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 15:45 IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar is working to unite all opposition leaders, party spokesperson Nawab Malik said while commenting on a meeting of Pawar with political strategist Prashant Kishor in New Delhi on Monday.

The meeting at Pawar's Delhi residence was held ahead of the NCP's national executive meet scheduled on Tuesday.

When asked about it, Malik said, ''Pawar is working to unite all opposition leaders. May be, the meeting was to discuss it. The party's national executive meeting is also taking place in the national capital tomorrow.'' The NCP currently shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

Earlier, Kishor called on Pawar at the latter's residence in Mumbai on June 11 when the two held talks for around three hours, setting tongues wagging in political circles. Kishor had helped craft the election strategy for the DMK and the TMC in the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, respectively. After these two parties emerged victorious in the polls held earlier this year, the election strategist had said he was ''quitting this space''.

