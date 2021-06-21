Situation due to post-poll violence in Bengal alarming, worrisome: Guv

Left Menu

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Monday called the situation arising out of the alleged post-poll violence in the state as alarming and worrisome, and questioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her ostrich-like stance on the issue.Dhankhar, who embarked on a week-long visit to North Bengal earlier in the day, slammed the state government for how it dealt with complaints of violence following the assembly elections.I am worried about the post-poll violence happening in West Bengal after May 2.

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 21-06-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 15:45 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Monday called the situation arising out of the alleged post-poll violence in the state as ''alarming and worrisome'', and questioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her ''ostrich-like stance'' on the issue.

Dhankhar, who embarked on a week-long visit to North Bengal earlier in the day, slammed the state government for how it dealt with complaints of violence following the assembly elections.

''I am worried about the post-poll violence happening in West Bengal after May 2. This is unacceptable. The situation in the state is alarming and worrisome. This kind of violence has put a question mark on the democratic set up.

''Even after so many weeks, the state government is in denial mode. Why is the chief minister silent on this issue? The ostrich-like stance of the state administration is not acceptable,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

