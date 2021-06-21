Spain's cabinet to pardon jailed Catalan separatist leaders on Tuesday, PM says
The Spanish government plans to pardon the nine jailed leaders of Catalonia's failed 2017 independence bid on Tuesday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.
With the pardons, Sanchez aims to ease tensions in the northeastern region and kick-start negotiations between the central government and Catalan authorities.
